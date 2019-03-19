Pedro Tabucol holds on to a floater after his boat capsizes, and is found by his village's fishermen several days later

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A fisherman from a coastal town in Ilocos Sur who had been missing since venturing out to sea last week was finally rescued on Monday, March 18, surviving only on a bottle of flavored tea he had seen floating by.

Fisherfolk who were dispatched to look for the missing fishermen found Pedro Tabucol, a 52-year-old resident of Barangay Puro in Magsingal town, holding on to a floater for nearly 5 days after he went missing, according to the report of radio station DWRS based in Vigan City.

He was immediately brought to the hospital as he had not eaten anything during his ordeal.

In an inteview with DWRS, Tabucol said he was supposed to return home midnight of March 14, but a huge wave capsized his banca. He tried to hold on to his boat but it was swept away. He later found a floater which became his lifeline during his ordeal.

The fisherman found a bottle of C2 flavored tea floating in the sea, which he consumed in sips, to make it last as he had no other source of food. He also drank sea water, he said.

“During the nights, I cannot sleep and just prayed fervently. Sometimes I sing to myself,” Tabucol said in Ilocano.

“I had 4 large dorado (mahi mahi) which became my constant playmates,” he added. This was ironic because Tabucol said he was bringing home 300 kilos of dorado when he encountered the mishap.

Tabucol said that while he drifted at sea, he prayed to God to spare his life. “I pleaded to God what I was doing was not a bad thing and that I was doing this for a living because I have 3 children,” he said,

He also said he just got his boat in October 2018, which he was paying for by installment.

“I hope I can get a new banca and fish again. This is the only livelihood I know. I thought I was going to die that’s why I thank God for rescuing me,” Tabucol said. – Rappler.com