Senior Superintendent Osmundo de Guzman is sacked after Tayabas City cops killed the son of Sariaya town mayor Marcelo Gayeta in an operation

Published 2:59 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon province police chief Senior Superintendent Osmundo de Guzman has been sacked following the death of a town mayor's son in a shootout with cops in Tayabas City.

In a text message to Rappler, on Tuesday, March 19, Calabarzon police director Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza said the decision to relieve De Guzman of his post came from the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters Camp Crame.

On March 14, Tayabas City police killed Cristian Gayeta, the 21-year-old son of Sariaya Mayor Marcelo Gayeta, in a supposed shootout. Tayabas police chief Superintendent Mark Joseph Laygo and the 3 policemen involved in the shooutout were relieved of their posts on Monday, March 18.

Police said that on March 14, a gasoline boy reported to their hotline that two men on a motorcyle had fired at him but they missed. Cops arrived at the gas station in response to the complaint and claimed the two men shot at them first, and the cops fired back.

It turned out that the two were Cristian and his security escort Christopher Manalo, both killed in the incident.

The encounter has since attracted controversy, leading to questions on the legitimacy of the operation.

De Guzman had not been directly linked to the controversial operation, but the PNP usually relieves officers following the principle of command responsibility.

Senior Superintendent Joseph Arguelles has been placed as officer-in-charge of the Quezon provincial police office. – Rappler.com