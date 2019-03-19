Preventive maintenance and repair activities will be done during the shutdown as part of the rehabilitation of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3

Published 4:10 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) will be closed for the entire Holy Week due to maintenance and rehabilitation works.

On Tuesday, March 19, the MRT3 management announced that there will be no operations from Holy Monday, April 15, to Easter Sunday, April 21.

Operations will resume on Monday, April 22.

"Due to the current degraded condition of MRT3, the 2019 Holy Week shutdown programmed maintenance activities that require longer suspension of operations," Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran told reporters on Tuesday.

Libiran said preventive maintenance and repair activities will be done "to improve the reliability of the system."

"Some of the major works that will be done include the replacement of critical turnouts or switches, rail grinding, structural testing, and topographic survey and monitoring plan activities for MRT3 structures," she said.

Tokyo-based Sumitomo, the original builder of the MRT3, returned as maintenance provider in October 2018, under an P18-billion loan from Japan for the rehabilitation of the railway system.

Since 2019 began, the MRT3 has recorded only 7 breakdown incidents. In 2017, there was a record high of 516 glitches, while 2018 saw 57 incidents. – Rappler.com