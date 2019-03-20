'Pera lang ang katapat ng buhay mo,' says a text message from an unknown number to reelectionist Mayor Ignacio Rivera of Tuba, Benguet

Published 1:56 PM, March 20, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – Mayor Ignacio R. Rivera of Tuba, Benguet, has reported to police that he received two successive text messages threatening his life.On Tuesday, March 19, Rivera informed the local police about the two messages he received.The first one read: "mayor ignacio? hindi lahat ng oras at panahon ay sayo?? huag kang magkumpyansa na ikaw parin mananalo isa lang ang buhay mu mayor machempuhan karin? ito ang tandaan mu mayor maraming paraan para mawala ang taong katulad mu mayor ignacio..??"(Mayor Ignacio, time can't be on your side all the time. Don’t be confident that you will win again. You have only one life, Mayor, there will be a chance? This is what you should remember, Mayor, there are many ways to make someone like you disappear, Mayor Ignacio?)A little later, he received a message from the same number, saying," Pera lang ang katapat ng buhay mo, Mr Ignacio (Your life has a price tag, Mr Ignacio).”The local police secured the number and are investigating the matter.Rivera, who is running for reeelection under Lakas-CMD, is challenged by Vice Mayor Clarita Sal-ongan who is running under the ruling PDP-Laban.Maria Carantes (PDP Laban) and Jerome Palaoag (Lakas CMD) are seeking to replace Sal-ongan as Tuba vice mayor. –