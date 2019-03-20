The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will file similar complaints against 800 more mayors, which include the names of 46 alleged ‘narco-politicians’

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed on Wednesday, March 20, administrative complaints against 6 city mayors for not establishing their respective anti-drug abuse councils (ADAC).

DILG Assistant Secretary Ricojudge Janvier Echiverri filed the complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday. Echiverri told reporters they are the first batch out of the 80 mayors whom they would file similar complaints for “zero functionality” of their ADACS.

Echiverrri added that 800 more will face the same complaints for “low functionality of ADACs.” This number will include the 46 politicians whom President Rodrigo Duterte labeled as narco-politicians in a speech on March 14.

The 46 are facing administrative complaints of grave misconduct before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The 6 mayors for this batch of complaints are:

Donsol, Sorsogon Mayor Josephine Cruz Bucloc, Abra Mayor Gybel Cardenas Hingyon, Ifugao Mayor Geraldo Luglug Claveria, Masbate Mayor Froilan Andueza Mandaon, Masbate Mayor Kristine Hao-Kho Magallanes, Agusan del Norte Mayor Demosthenes Arabaca

What's the offense? The mayors are being accused of misconduct and dereliction of duty. Both are offenses under Section 60, or grounds for disciplinary action under the Local Government Code.

This is for not creating ADACs in their respective areas – a DILG requirement. Local officials are under the authority of the DILG.

On May 21, 2018, the DILG and the Dangerous Drugs Board issued a circular “enjoining all local government units (LGUs) to activate, strengthen, and ensure the functionality of the local ADACs.”

The DILG still found that some cities were still “without an organized and functional ADAC.”

“Time and time again, the DILG issued several memorandum circulars to remind and direct the respective local government units to comply,” said the complaint.

The DILG accused the mayors of committing “an administrative offense by their deliberate refusal to create the local ADAC. Had it been that the respondent intended to comply, he can easily organize the local ADAC, but failed to do so.”

Echiverri said they followed 3 standards for basis whether a mayor complied or not: 1.) Forming the ADAC and assigning members; 2.) Allotting budget; 3.) Drawing up a plan.

The batch of 80 mayors were found not to have done any of the 3, while the other 800 are categorized under “low functionality” or without full compliance.

“The Philippine government has been in constant war against illegal drugs. Municipalities are mandated to lead the fight against illegal drugs through their programs seeking to reach each and every citizens within their jurisdiction,” said the DILG.

What is the ADAC? The ADAC, particularly the barangay-level BADAC, is considered the first line of defense to combat illegal drugs. Through the years, the DILG and the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) have reinforced the powers of the BADAC to make it more efficient.

In President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign, BADAC officials conduct house-to-house drug tests and other forms of surveillance, the legality of which has been questioned before the Quezon City court.

Residents who test positive through drug kits are told to report to their BADAC, for rehabilitation.

The BADAC also provides the list of residents linked to drugs, a practice which human rights lawyers are seeking to stop in a petition pending before the Supreme Court. – Rappler.com