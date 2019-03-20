The funds for the 4th tranche of salary adjustment for government personnel will be sourced from any available appropriations under the 2018 budget

Published 6:41 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has issued an executive order (EO) allowing the salary hike for government workers, military, and uniformed personnel despite the reenactment of the 2018 national budget.

Executive Order No. 76, signed on March 15 by Duterte, allots funds for the salary adjustment of government staff scheduled for implementation in 2019.

The fate of the 4th tranche of compensation adjustment had been uncertain given the reenactment of the 2018 budget after Congress failed to pass the 2019 General Appropriations Act in December 2018.

But Duterte's EO allows for the salary increase to take place despite this. It amends EO No. 201, which laid out the schedule for salary adjustments.

The funds for the 2019 salary hike "shall be charged against any available appropriations under the FY 2018 GAA, as reenacted, to be determined by the [Department of Budget and Management], subject to existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing rules and regulations," the EO read.

Malacañang has said it remains hopeful that Congress will pass the 2019 budget at the soonest possible time.

The bill for the budget has yet to reach Duterte's desk for his signature after the House of Representatives itemized certain funds despite both the lower and upper chambers agreeing on a single version at the bicameral conference committee.

Duterte has said he will not sign any national budget bill that has illegal provisions.

Read the EO here:

– Rappler.com