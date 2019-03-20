IN PHOTOS: 200 homes razed in Quezon City fire
The fire, which reached general alarm, affects over 700 families in Barangay Damayang Lagi
Published 9:10 PM, March 20, 2019
Updated 9:10 PM, March 20, 2019
HUGE BLAZE. Residents try to salvage their possessions after a fire razed their homes on March 20, 2019. All photos by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – A fire hit a residential area in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon, March 20.
The blaze broke out at Block 5 of Barangay Damayang Lagi around 1:30 pm. It reached general alarm at 2 pm, meaning all available fire trucks in Metro Manila were dispatched to the scene.
Around 200 homes were gutted and more than 700 families were affected by the fire. No casualties have been reported.
Bureau of Fire Protection officials declared fire out around 5 pm.
GENERAL ALARM. All available fire trucks in Metro Manila are deployed to respond to the Barangay Damayang Lagi fire.
HELPING HAND. A woman helps her husband, who was trying to salvage everything that could be saved from their burning home.
LAST LOOK. A resident captures the fire gutting their house.
PART OF FAMILY. Fire victims, along with their pets, seek refuge at the nearby De Los Santos Medical Center.
NOWHERE TO GO. Over 700 families have yet to find a temporary evacuation area.
FIRE OUT. The fire broke out at Block 5 of Barangay Damayang Lagi around 1:30 pm and was declared fire out at 5 pm.
– Rappler.com