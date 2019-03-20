The fire, which reached general alarm, affects over 700 families in Barangay Damayang Lagi

Published 9:10 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A fire hit a residential area in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon, March 20.

The blaze broke out at Block 5 of Barangay Damayang Lagi around 1:30 pm. It reached general alarm at 2 pm, meaning all available fire trucks in Metro Manila were dispatched to the scene.

Around 200 homes were gutted and more than 700 families were affected by the fire. No casualties have been reported.

Bureau of Fire Protection officials declared fire out around 5 pm.

– Rappler.com