Canadian Gary Gardner Mader is arrested in Pasay City after receiving a package with 650 tablets of ephedrine

Published 8:29 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A Canadian man was arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) led by its Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) after receiving an illegal asthma drug through mail courier on Tuesday, March 19.

According to the report from the PNP, Canadian Gary Gardner Mader received a parcel of drugs which was labeled as "Asthma Supplement" at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City.

The delivery contained 650 tablets of ephedrine. Ephedrine, a stimulant, is in fact used to treat asthma, but it is not the preferred treatment.

However, the drug is also classified as a dangerous drug by the policy making body the Dangerous Drugs Board through its Board Regulation No. 4, series of 2005. As of July 2016, each gram of ephedrine is worth about P350.

Police were able to identify the source of the delivery: Nutrifarm Supplement, which is based in Toronto, Canada. Cops said they are currently investigating whether Gardner has cohorts in receiving the illegal drugs. – Rappler.com