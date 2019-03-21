A total of 468 people were fined in Boracay for violating ordinances since February 21, when local authorities launched a project to enforce discipline in the island

Published 12:17 PM, March 21, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – Over 400 people have been fined for violating local ordinances in Boracay since authorities launched a project to enforce discipline in the world-famous island in February.

As of March 15, local authorities have recorded 468 violations and collected P573,000 in fines in Boracay following the implementation of Project Boracay Enhanced Security Strategy and Tactics (BESST) on February 21, as part of the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the island.

On top of the list are 102 violations of Municipal Ordinance No. 132, series of 2000, which regulates activities along White Beach, the most popular strip in the island. These include vendors and peddlers hawking their goods and services in the area, the entry of motorbikes and tricycles, and serving food and eating in the beach front.

There were 88 people fined for violating the ordinance against smoking in public places, and 57 for violating the ordinance that prohibited carrying glass bottles of any beverage while walking or strolling in the beaches.

There were 46 violations of the ordinance regulating the activities of vendors, peddlers, and masseurs, and38 violations on ordinances involving littering, improper trash disposal, and regulation of tourist guides, coordinators and tourist escorts.

Twelve people were fined for violating regulations on unmanned aerial vehicles or drones.

Four violations were reported on the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers, and loading and unloading of cargoes of all motorboats plying Malay; and 4 cases of urinating and defacating in public places.

Other violations committed covering the period February 21 to March 15 were on the regulation on mobile photographers, advertising without securing first the mayor’s permit, and the ban on extracting white sand and pebbles in the island.

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the 6-month closure of Boracay to solve the island's sanitation and sewage disposal problems.

The island was reopened to tourists on October 26, 2018, but the rehabilitation is still ongoing.

Project BESST targets to enforce local ordinances and national laws, and to regulate the activities in the island.

The initiative is supported by the Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group, Metro Boracay Police Task Force, Tourism Regulatory Enforcement Unit, Malay Auxiliary Police, 2nd Aklan Provincial Mobile Force Company, beach guards and barangay officials. – Rappler.com