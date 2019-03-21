The President says he did not name the incumbent Bacolod City mayor to as a drug protector

Published 3:23 PM, March 21, 2019

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte called out former Bacolod City mayor Monico Puentevella for distorting his speeches to make it appear that incumbent Mayor Evelio Leonardia is a drug protector.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 21, Duterte stressed that he never linked Leonardia to the illegal drug trade during his speech at the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) political rally in Victorias City on March 8.

This came after videos of Duterte’s speeches were spliced and mixed to make it appear that the President said Leonardia was engaged in illegal drugs.

The President said he did not want something that was fraud and he did not like his name used for something that was not true.

“When I rattled off the names, I never mentioned the name of Mayor Leonardia,” Duterte said, adding that he only asked the mayor if he was present when he met all the local chief executives in Malacañang after he assumed the presidency in 2016.

The President said he called all the city mayors and warned them against illegal drugs.

“Yung sinabi ni Mayor Monico pinangalanan ko si Leonardia as one of the drug [protectors]...hindi po totoo ‘yan. It was purposely and intentionally...binalikdtad ang salita. Hindi naman fair ‘yan,” he said.

(What Mayor Monico said that I named Leonardia as one of the drug protectors. It’s not true. It was purposely and intentionally...the words were twisted. It’s not fair).

Duterte said Puentevella and Leonardia are both not in the drug list and that he never implicated any mayor in Bacolod.

Further, he pointed out he didn’t even mention the names of the mayors who are in the drug list in public.

“Yung nasa labas na ngayon sa report ng PDEA processed na po ‘yan, hindi lang yan sa PDEA. Galing na ‘yan ng NBI, lahat ng opisina, pati ang militar. Kasi national security level na ang droga,” he said.

(The names that are out in the report were already processed by the PDEA. And not only in PDEA. It also came from NBI and other offices, as well as the military. Because the drug problem is already in the national security level).

Meanwhile, Duterte also endorsed the re-election bid of Leonardia in the upcoming elections.

“I am supporting Leonardia for the mayorship of Bacolod. I think he's the better guy, more direct and honest. I want him to be mayor. I am supporting him...for me, he is the best candidate,” the President said.

Leonardia said he was thankful to the President for clearing his name and “making the truth prevail.”

Rappler tried to contact Puentevella for a reaction but he could not be reached. – Rappler.com