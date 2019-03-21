Former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario and former ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales accuse China of crimes against humanity in the South China Sea

Published 4:05 PM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two former Philippine officials and a group of fishermen filed a complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity over environmental damage in the South China Sea.

Former Philippine foreign secretary Albert del Rosario and former ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, along with the fishermen, submitted this communication to the ICC on March 15.

Del Rosario sent Rappler a copy of the document on Thursday afternoon, March 21.

Del Rosario, Morales, and the fishermen told the ICC's Office of the Prosecutor that Xi and other Chinese officials have committed crimes "which involve massive, near-permanent, and devastating environmental damage across nations."

They said the environmental damage occurred as Xi and other officials implement "China's systemic plan to take over the South China Sea." The Philippines owns rights over part of these waters, called the West Philippine Sea by Manila.

"These violations of China, through President Xi Jinping and other officials, have caused serious injury to (a) an identifiable group of Filipino nationals who depend on fishing for their livelihood; and (b) to present and future generations of inhabitants of the coastal countries in the South China Sea, including Filipino nationals, by accelerating a fisheries collapse and, consequently, a food shortage across several nations," said Del Rosario, Morales, and the fishermen in their complaint.

More to follow. – Rappler.com