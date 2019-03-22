Monaliza Bernanrdo, the executive assistant of former Makati mayor Junjun Binay, survives an ambush near her home

Published 10:40 AM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The executive assistant of former Makati mayor Junjun Binay survived an attack by an unknown gunman near her home on Thursday night, March 21.

Police said Monaliza Bernardo had just left her vehicle and was about to enter the gate of her house in Barangay Olympia, Makati, about 8 pm on Thursday, when two men aboard a motorcycle fired a gun at her.

Witnesses told police that the suspects, who were riding a blue Honda Wave motorcycle, approached Bernardo from behind and shot her once. The culprits then fled towards South Avenue.

The Makati police report said a neighbor was able to rush Bernardo to the Makati Medical Center, where it was discovered that the bullet went through Bernardo's right hand and abdomen.

Police recovered one empty caliber .45 shell from the crime scene.

A report by ABS-CBN news quoted Makati City 1st District Representative Monsour del Rosario as saying that doctors told him that Bernardo was now safe and stable.

In a statement released to media, Binay said the attack could be politically motivated. The statement in Filipino said: “She (Bernardo) is a good person. She has no enemies. I am saddened that this shooting might be about politics. I hope not.”

Junjun is again running for mayor of Makati, challenging his reelectionist older sister Abby in the May elections. – Rappler.com