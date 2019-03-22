The projects will benefit communities in Aurora, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao

Published 5:45 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Japanese government has pledged assistance for 5 local government totalling $791,278 or P41.78 million under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

On Friday, March 22, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda signed the agreements for the projects, two of which woulf be implemented under the Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development (J-BIRD), which is also funded by the GGP.

"I envision more children studying in a conducive learning environment and gradually making their dreams happen with the classrooms to be built for Matanog and Marawi city," Haneda said.

"These two education projects, as part of the...J-BIRD, will further contribute to our aim to bring progress closer to the people in conflict-affected areas, especially now that the Mindanao peace process is gaining more traction," he added.

The following projects will be funded by Japan:

Construction of a one-story school building with 7 classrooms for Bayanga Norte Elementary School in Matanog, Maguindanao, worth P8.96 million

Construction of a 3-story school building with 7 classrooms and two restrooms in Datu Saber Elementary School in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, worth P18 million

Repair and upgrading of the main health center building and purchase of medical equipment in Dingalan, Aurora, worth P5.79 million

Provision of medical equiment for Rural Health Unit of Balete, Batangas, worth P5.2 million

Procurement of a mobile dryer for the 425 farmers of Calintaan, Occidental, Mindoro, worth P3.8 million

"Over the years, GGP continues to be carried out with the goal of helping those in the marginal and vulnerable sector improve their living conditions and achieve better opportunities for growth," Haneda said.

"Once completed, I believe the long-term impact of these projects we signed today will far outweigh the resources we have devoted to these initatives," he added.

Being the country's top official development assistance donor, Japan launched the GGP in 1989 in a bid to reduce poverty and aid grassroots activities in the Philippines.

In 2006, Japan began extending GGP and other ODA projects worth $200 million in Mindanao through the J-BIRD. In 2015, the government of Japan sought to promote J-BIRD II, ahead of the ongoing process of forming a new autonomous political entity.

So far, a total of 538 grassroot projects worth $32 million have been implemented through the GGP. (READ: FAST FACTS: PH-Japan relations through good and bad times) – Rappler.com