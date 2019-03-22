Former vice president Jejomar Binay also urges Makati residents not to believe any speculation surrounding the attack against the executive assistant of his son, mayoral bet Junjun Binay

Published 4:39 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former vice president Jejomar Binay on Friday, March 22, offered a P1-million reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the ambush of his son's executive assistant.

Binay said he was “deeply saddened” by the attack against Monalisa Bernardo, whom he described as a “close and honest friend of the family in the past 30 years.”

Bernardo is the executive assistant of former Makati mayor Junjun Binay.

“Umaasa ako na mananaig ang katotohanan at katarungan, at makilala ang nasa likod ng karumaldumal na gawaing ito. Handa akong magbigay ng pabuya na P1 milyon para sa anumang impormasyon na magtuturo sa mga nasa likod ng krimen,” said Binay.

(I am hoping that truth and justice will prevail, and we will know who is behind this dastardly act. I am ready to give P1-million reward for any information that will point to the mastermind behind this crime.)

On Thursday night, March 21, Bernardo was about to enter the gate of her house in Barangay Olympia, Makati, when two men aboard a motorcycle fired a gun at her. The bullet pierced Bernardo’s right hand and abdomen, but she survived.

Binay condemned the attack against Bernardo, which happened roughly a week before the start of the official campaign period for local candidates.

Two of Binay’s children are going head-to-head in the Makati mayoral race: Junjun is challenging the reelection bid of his older sister, Mayor Abby Binay.

“Walang puwang ang karahasan sa Makati. Wala ring puwang ang galit sa panahon na dapat tayo ay nagdarasal para sa ikakabubuti ng kalagayan ni Monette,” said Binay.

(There is no space for violence in Makati. There is also no space for anger during the time when we should be praying for the improvement of Monette’s well-being.)

The former vice president urged Makati residents to remain calm and be skeptical about speculations on Bernardo’s ambush.

“Nananawagan din ako sa mga kababayan ko sa Makati na maging mahinahon. Pakiusap ko po sa lahat na huwag na nating painitin ang sitwasyon sa mga haka-haka at ispekulasyon. Maaaring may mga nais gamitin ang insidenteng ito upang isulong ang kanilang pansariling interes at lumikha ng kaguluhan,” said Binay.

(I am calling on my fellow Makati residents to remain calm. I appeal to you not to worsen the situation by spreading speculation. This incident could be used by those who want to advance their self-interest and incite violence.)

His son Junjun earlier said the attack against his aide may be politically motivated. Abby, meanwhile, had ordered Makati police to probe the shooting. – Rappler.com