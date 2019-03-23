The Department of Health says there were 1,788 dengue cases in Cavite from January 1 to March 16, out of a total of 5,616 cases in Calabarzon during the period

Published 12:43 PM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Cavite recorded the most number of dengue cases in the Calabarzon region in the first quarter of the year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, March 22.

DOH-Calabarzon said in a press statement that there were 1,788 dengue cases in Cavite from January 1 to March 16. (READ: How DOH Calabarzon is monitoring Dengvaxia recipients)

This is out of a total of 5,616 cases of dengue fever in the region during that time period. Out of the total number of cases, 18 deaths were recorded. This is similar to the number of cases during the same period in 2018, when 5,603 cases were recorded in Calabarzon.

After Cavite, Batangas recorded the second highest number of dengue cases at 1,248, followed by Laguna with 1,135, Quezon with 823, and Rizal with 622.

The ages of dengue patients ranged from one month to 100 years old, and 53% (2,990) of the cases were male, the DOH said. (READ: What to do if your child received dengue vaccine)

The 10 cities and municipalities with the most number of dengue cases in Calabarzon are the following:

Dasmariñas (339)

Lipa City (276)

Bacoor (261)

Batangas City (255)

Calamba CIty (239)

Imus (218)

Lopez (217)

San Pablo City (203)

Tanauan City (176)

General Trias (171)

DOF-Calabarzon numbers were presented as part of the Regional Consultative Meeting and Updates on Vector-Borne Disease Program for Provincial and City Coordinators held from March 20 to 22. (READ: TIMELINE: Dengue immunization program for public school students)

Calabarzon is one of the regions where the DOH had implemented its now-suspended dengue vaccination program for public school students. The program was also implemented in the National Capital Region and Central Luzon.

In November 2017, vaccine company Sanofi Pasteur announced that its Dengvaxia vaccine could cause worse symptoms among those who have not previously contracted the disease.

The DOH has since taken measures to monitor and prevent the spread of the disease, including implementing patient check-ups and field work in communities where children were vaccinated with Dengvaxia.

DOH Regional Director Eduardo Janairo cited measures taken in the region to curb dengue cases.

“We have deployed Regional Vector Control Spraymen to barangays with high incidence of Dengue cases and also trained sanitary inspectors and spraymen of Laguna and the top 10 municipalities/cities with dengue cases on the preparation and application of insecticides for Dengue control such as misting/fogging and residual spraying, for outbreak response,” Janairo said.

While dengue is a threat throughout the year, the disease usually peaks during the rainy season. – Rappler.com