(3rd UPDATED) Monalisa Bernardo dies of multiple organ failure a day after she was shot near her home in Makati City

Published 11:29 AM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – The executive assistant of former Makati mayor Junjun Binay died late Friday night, March 22, a day after she was ambushed by motorcycle-riding gunmen near her home.

Monalisa Bernardo died of multiple organ failure at 11:12 pm, according to Chief Inspector Gideon Ines Jr, Assistant Chief of Police for Operations of Makati City.

Bernardo had been shot in her right hand and stomach and had been in intensive care since the incident on Thursday night, March 21.

Bernardo's boss, Junjun, posted about Bernardo's death on Facebook on Saturday, March 23.

"Monette succumbed last night to the gunshot wound she suffered when she was attacked by an unidentified assailant last Thursday. No words can describe this tragic loss. Monette was a kind, generous, and compassionate soul whose friendship I treasured and valued deeply," he said.

Junjun said Bernardo's death only fueled his resolve to track down her killers.

"The sadness and pain we feel today is indescribable; but it is matched by our resolve to secure justice for Monette and her loved ones. Hindi ka namin malilimutan (We will never forgot you), Monette. We will not rest until those behind this tragedy are held accountable for this unforgivable crime," the former mayor said.

Junjun had earlier said Bernardo had no known enemies and expressed hope that the attack was not politically motivated. He is running against his older sister, reelectionist Mayor Abby Binay, this May.

Abby had ordered a thorough probe into the incident.

Former vice president Jejomar Binay has offered a P1-million reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the mastermind behind the attack on Bernardo, whom he had described as “close and honest friend of the family in the past 30 years.” – Rappler.com