Published 2:36 PM, March 23, 2019
Updated 2:36 PM, March 23, 2019
DEATH BY PLASTIC. Darrell Blatchley, director of D' Bone Collector Museum Inc., shows plastic waste found in the stomach of a Cuvier's beaked whale in Compostela Valley on March 16, 2019. Photo from D'Bone Collector Museum FB page
FOR LUCK. A Buddhist devotee is seen with traditional sacred tattoos during an annual sacred tattoo festival at the Wat Bang Phra temple in Nakhon Pathom on March 16, 2019. Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
RIOT. The words 'Yellow and Pretty' – a play on words for teen magazine 'Young and Pretty' are written on the destroyed show window on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on March 16, 2019. Photo by Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP
PARADE-READY. Nudists stand in front of a cafe before the start of the Nude Love Parade in San Francisco, California, on March 17, 2019. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP
AHHH WATER. Residents of Pasig city on March 17, 2019, enjoy the splash of water at the Rainforest Park swimming pool in Pasig city, amid a water shortage in parts of Metro Manila. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
IN GRIEF. Mourners of victims of the crashed Ethiopian Airlines are incosolable during the mass funeral at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 17, 2019. Photo by Michael Tewelde/AFP
MOURNING. A student pauses at a memorial site for the victims of mosque attacks in Christchurch on March 19, 2019. Photo by William West/AFP
WITH MIME ARTISTS. Pope Francis gestures as he interacts with deaf-mute people at the end of the weekly general audience on March 20, 2019 at St. Peter's square in the Vatican. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
ELECTION SEASON. Children play inside a basketball court with an election themed mural in Bagumbayan, Navotas City on March 20, 2019. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
WORM MOON. A full moon announcing the end of the winter season rises over a Church in Skopje, North Macedonia on March 20, 2019. Photo by Robert Atanasovski/AFP
BORDER CRISIS. Aerial view of containers blocking the Tienditas Bridge which links Tachira, Venezuela, and Cucuta, Colombia on March 20, 2019. Photo by Juan Pablo Bayona/AFP
PART OF FAMILY. Fire victims, along with their pets, seek refuge at the nearby De Los Santos Medical Center. following a blaze that razed their area in Barangay Damayang Lagi, Quezon CIty on March 20, 2019. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
LOOTING. People take part in the looting sacks of Chinese rice printed "China Aid" from a warehouse which is surrounded by water after cyclone hit in Beira, Mozambique, on March 20, 2019. Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP
NEW YEAR. A woman takes a selfie in front of a bonfire as Turkish Kurds gather during Newroz celebrations for the new year in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, on March 21, 2019. Photo by Ilyas Akengin/AFP
ON FIRE. Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze engulfing a VTSC bus along EDSA, Mandaluyong City, on March 22, 2019. Photo by Cherline Trajano/Rappler
– Rappler.com