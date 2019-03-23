Two students refuse to open a package they were sending to Bonifacio Global City, prompting a Grab Express driver to bring the package straight to the police station

Published 2:17 PM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A GrabExpress driver’s tip to authorities led to the seizure of P1.5 million worth of party drugs and the arrest of two college students in Makati this week.

Grab’s Public Affairs Manager Nicka Hosaka said in a statement on Saturday, March 23, that the driver became suspicious when the two students refused to open the package they were sending to Bonifacio Global City.

“This prompted the GrabExpress driver to deliver the package straight to the police station instead,” Hosaka said.

The students are facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Grab commended the driver and vowed to continue its coordination with government agencies “to prevent the use of the platform for delivering” illegal drugs and questionable items.

“Grab continues to engage its driver partners to be alert and vigilant of suspicious activities in the performance of their duties, to help promote a drug-free and crime-free Philippines,” the company said.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) earlier warned that drivers of ride-hailing services were being used for deliveries of illegal drugs.

In September 2017, Grab country head Brian Matthew Cu said only less than 10 deliveries had been involved in such incidents, but that the drivers were used as "tools" and were not accomplices. – Rappler.com