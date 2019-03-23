Police confiscate firearms in the homes of Tubajon town Mayor Romeo Vargas and Sangguniang Bayan Member Norlito Ticod

Published 9:29 PM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two local officials in Dinagat Islands were arrested in separate incidents on Saturday, March 23, for illegal possession of firearms.

Tubajon town Mayor Romeo Vargas and Sangguniang Bayan Member Norlito Ticod were served search warrants in their residences in Basilisa, Dinagat Islands by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – Surigao del Norte and Agusan del Norte, among others.

Firearms recovered from Vargas included an M16 rifle with scope and bipod, a magazine with ammunition, caliber .22 magnum pistol, and an air gun convertible. A search of Ticod's home, meanwhile, yielded a caliber .45 Colt pistol and its magazine with ammunition, and empty shells.

The search warrant was issued by acting Presiding Judge Shineta Tare Palacio of Branch 32, 10th Judicial Region, in Surigao City on March 15.

The two officials and the confiscated firearms were placed under the custody of CIDG – Surigao del Norte.

According to Chief Superintendent Gilberto Cruz, director of Police Regional Office 13 (Caraga), Vargas and Ticod will face charges in violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Act Providing for a Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

‘’These accomplishments serve as stern warning to all firearm holders including those politicians in Caraga that we are dead serious in conducting intensified drive against loose firearms," Cruz said.

"Anyone, regardless of status, will face the full wrath of the law’," Cruz added. – Rappler.com