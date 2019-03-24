A Philippine embassy official was told that 'passengers have praised the efficiency and helpfulness of the ship's Filipino crew in the evacuation,' says the Department of Foreign Affairs

Published 9:20 PM, March 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – There are 163 Filipino crew members aboard a cruise ship that got stranded off Norway, according to the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a statement on Sunday, March 24, the DFA said the Filipino crew members "are all safe and are helping evacuate passengers" on the Viking Sky, which lost power and started drifting on Saturday afternoon, March 23.

There are no Filipino passengers aboard the ship, said the DFA.

The Philippine embassy in Oslo is already "in touch with" with ship owner Viking Cruises and the Norwegian Rescue Center.

"Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Mariel Algabre said she was told by Viking Cruises director of operations Steward Coote that passengers have praised the efficiency and helpfulness of the ship's Filipino crew in the evacuation," the DFA said.

Dramatic footage of the passengers' ordeal showed furniture and plants sliding round the lurching vessel as parts of the ceiling came down.

Hundreds of passengers were airlifted to safety as Norway launched a rescue operation.

As of Sunday, 3 of the ship's 4 engines had been restarted. Tug boats were towing the Viking Sky to shore.

It’s getting better! Life jackets off and only an hour to port. #VikingSky #AwesomeCrew pic.twitter.com/lNFsG3Ff2o — Alexus Sheppard (@alexus309) March 24, 2019

The area where the ship got into problems, known as Hustadvika, is notoriously difficult to navigate. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com