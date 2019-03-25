Residents from Marawi City's most affected area will also receive additional cash aid of P53,000 instead of relief goods

Published 4:50 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Residents who remain displaced more than a year since the war in Marawi City ended will receive livelihood assistance worth P20,000 per family, announced the city government.

In a statement on Sunday night, March 24, the Marawi city government said livelihood assistance will be given to each "real" household of the city. This will be determined through the Kathnor program of Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), which profiles and validates individuals as residents of the city. (READ: Messy land ownership in Marawi complicates rehabilitation)

On top of this, residents from ground zero, or the area which saw the heaviest damage during the 2017 siege, will also receive an additional P53,000 instead of relief goods. According to Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra, assistance will be given in cash instead of food and non-food items to avoid the overpricing of goods.

Prior to this, only residents whose names were submitted to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) were eligible for assistance.

Why this matters: Residents have waited for livelihood assistance promised to them since the 5-month battle in Marawi City forced them to flee their homes.

Gandamra earlier said what residents need the most after the siege are livelihood programs that would help them support themselves and their families.

It's a statement echoed by international groups and residents themselves, who appealed for regular jobs so they could make ends meet.

Livelihood programs, usually facilitated by the DSWD, help individuals find employment or set up a small business by providing them with seed money.

Efforts to reconstruct Marawi City have been plagued by delays, leaving residents frustrated. They challenged TFBM Chairman Eduardo del Rosario to resign if he would not be able to fulfill his promise that they may return home by September 2019. – Rappler.com