The girl was only in kindergarten

Published 5:37 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A 5-year-old girl was found dead inside a laundry bag at an unoccupied house in Barangay Sabang in Naic, Cavite, on Saturday, March 23.

Based on the police report, a barangay official called cops a minute before midnight on Saturday after they found the girl's body at the second floor of an unoccupied house in Pasinaya Homes. She was not wearing pants or underwear.

"The victim was placed inside a plastic bag and only the knees were protruding from the said bag," cops said in their report.

Cops identified the girl as a resident of the same subdivision, living a few lots away from where she was found lifeless. She was only in kindergarten.

Cops believe the suspect to be a 16-year-old boy who lived in the subdivision and came there from Tondo. He has not been seen in the subdivision since the incident, cops said.

According to Naic police, they are already in coordination with scene of the crime operatives in conducting follow-up operations. – Rappler.com