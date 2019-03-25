The negotiating teams of both chambers of Congress are hopeful an agreement on the stalled 2019 national budget will be reached this week

Published 8:09 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The negotiating teams from the House of Representatives and the Senate were optimistic after their initial meeting Monday, March 25, that their stalemate over the proposed 2019 national budget would end soon.

"As long as we are talking then there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman, one of the 3 congressmen tasked by Speaker Gloria Arroyo with breaking the long-drawn-out impasse.

The other members of the House negotiating team were Camarines Sur 1st District Representative Rolando Andaya and San Juan City Representative Ronaldo Zamora.

Senators Panfilo Lacson and Loren Legarda were negotiating on behalf of the upper chamber.

The national government has been operating on a reenacted 2018 budget because of the deadlock in Congress.

Senators have refused to sign the proposed P3.757 trillion budget for 2019. The senators had remained intransigent, claiming the House itemized lump sum funds under the health facilities budget – a move that they said was unconstitutional after the budget had already been ratified by both chambers.

Andaya refused to elaborate on the details of the Monday meeting, but said: "Wala nang (no more) contentious points…. We had a very lively conversation. We were able to explain both our sides in a very conducive manner for understanding at (and) hopefully we will come to an agreement tomorrow."

Andaya said it was Lacson who chaired their meeting. Both groups agreed to meet again Tuesday, March 26.

Andaya also said that both sides were looking to have an agreement by Friday, March 29. – Rappler.com