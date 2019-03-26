The Ombudsman is holding them accountable for their role in the alleged creation of a garlic cartel during the Aquino administration

Published 8:30 AM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan has charged former agriculture secretary Proceso Alacala, other government officials, and garlic traders with graft for their role in the alleged creation of a garlic cartel during the previous administration.

The Sandiganbayan said that Alcala, Bureau of Plant Industry Director Clarito Barron, and private traders were found to have violated of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. (READ: Agri chief is highest paid Cabinet official)

Also charged were former National Quarantine Services Division chiefs Merle Palacpac and Luben Marasigan, who had a hand in the importation process.

This comes after an April 20, 2018, resolution where a panel of investigators found probably cause to file criminal charges against Alcala and the other respondents for allegedly attempting to control garlic supply from the months of January to July in 2014. (READ: Ombudsman investigates Alcala for garlic cartel scam)

It was only on last March 12 when Ombudsman Samuel Martires allowed for indictment. Days later, on March 15, graft investigation and prosecution officer Bonifacio Mandrilla filed graft charges against these respondents.

Some private traders named by Sandiganbayan were:

Lilia “Lea” Cruz

Edmond Caguinguin

Rolan Galvez

Rochelle Diaz

Ma. Jackilou Ilagan

Jon Dino De Vera

Napoleon Baldueza

Jose Ollegue

Laila Matabang

Angelita Flores

Gaudioso Diato

Denia Matabang

Jose Angulo, Jr.

Raffy Torres

Mary Grace Sebastian

Renato Francisco Jr.

Rolando Manangan

Orestes Salon

Prudencio Ruedas

Shiela Mary Dela Cruz

These respondents were granted a bail bond of P30,000 each.

Martires said the collusion began in 2010, when Alcala formed the National Garlic Action Team (NGAT) to pass on resolutions. The team was composed of both the government and private sector individuals.

Alcala endorsed these resolutions to Barron, who then issued import permits (IP), upon the recomendation of the two former quarantine officials.

However, investigators found that the NGAT had been too influential that it affected garlic importation. Lilia Cruz, who had been designated as NGAT's chairperson, used her position to have her groups take control of the supply as well as the price.

"From November 2013 to March 2014…there were a total of 8,810 applications granted IPs," Martires said.

Out of these applications, 5,022 IPS were from Cruz's companies or affiliated companies, the Ombudsman added.

Cruz held the following positions:

Vegetable Importers, Exporters and Vendors Association of the Philippines Inc (VIEVA) chairperson and owner

Philippine VIEVA Group of Companies Inc (PhilVIEVA) director

Magtutumana ng Sta Rosa Multipurpose Cooperative shareholder

Shielamarie Enterprises manager

Private traders were also found to have held leading positions in the following interconnected trading firms:

Tumana Trading

R.M. Galvez Agri Trading

Purple Moon Trading

Bee Jee Trading

Tough Down Trading

A.G.R. Trading

La Reina Food Trading

Yom Trading Corporation

Kapisanan ng mga Magsisibuyas ng Nueva Ecija

Kooperatiba ng Bayang Sagana

Mindoro Allium Growers Multipurpose Cooperative

Shilamarie Enterprises.

The investigation panel found that during the supposed period the cartel was active, import garlic prices spiked from a range of P165 to P170 to P260 to P400 per kilo.

Native garlic prices, on the other hand, also increased to a range of P250 to P450 from the months of April to June 2014. – Rappler.com