Ifugao police confiscate 7 packs of dried marijuana leaves from the occupants who tried to leave their car after figuring in a road accident at Sitio Baag in Tam-an, Banaue

Published 10:03 PM, March 25, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Ifugao police were awakened early Sunday morning, March 24, by a road accident at Sitio Baag in Tam-an, Banaue.

That morning, they found a blue Ford Ranger with plate number AAI 7159 lying on its right at the side of the road.

The police were able to flip the Ranger back to its 4 wheels. But they noticed that even if the right side of the pick-up was severely crumpled and the right headlamp was busted, the occupants were rushing to leave.

Only then did one of the police officers notice the mysterious "loaves" inside the pick-up. The police were able to confiscate 7 packs of dried marijuana leaves, compressed and encased in clear plastic.

Arrested were Mike Galunio, a 38-year-old gym instructor from Paranaque; Erickson Garlitos, 40; and Michael Perez Mercado, 42.

They are now detained at the Banaue police station. – Rappler.com