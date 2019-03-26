Provincial Board Member Miguel Dungog, president of the Councilors League of Negros Oriental, is shot in the head as he walked to the Silliman University Medical Center from his parked vehicle

Published 12:06 PM, March 26, 2019

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – Riding-in-tandem gunmen killed a provincial board member in Dumaguete City on Monday, March 25.

Provincial Board Member Miguel Dungog, president of the Councilors League of Negros Oriental, was walking to the Silliman University Medical Center from his parked vehicle when he was blocked and shot by the two unidentified suspects.

The victim, who was shot in the head, died on the spot.

The suspects, who used a red motorcycle, wore red jackets and black baseball caps. The incident happened in Aldecoa Corner Route 7 in Dumaguete City.

Dungog was running for a seat in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in the 3rd District of Negros Oriental, under the ticket of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Senior Superintendent Raul Tacaca, provincial police director, said they have yet to establish the motive of the killing as the investigation was still ongoing. – Rappler.com