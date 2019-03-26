The 3 are implicated in the Police Paluwagan Movement scam

Published 12:54 PM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has sacked 3 officials after being implicated in a scam amounting to about P2 billion, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced on Tuesday, March 26.

In a press briefing, DILG spokesman and undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the following have been relieved and are now under investigation:

Police Colonel Manuel Lukban Jr

Police Colonel Raul Supiter

Police Lieutenant Colonel Henry Biñas

The 3 are allegedly behind the bogus investment company Police Paluwagan Movement (PPM).

"In the span of few months, PNP personnel involved in the scam have allegedly acquired multiple assets. They allegedly issued checks that cannot be encashed due to insufficiency of fund in the bank accounts," Malaya said.

The scam, Malaya added, has victimized prosecutors, judges, entrepreneurs, and civilians through the “very tempting big interest offered by the group.”

The PPM allegedly promised a 60% interest rate every 15 days to investors, but they never got to be paid back.

Malaya added that DILG Secretary Eduardo Año also instructed the PNP to mobilize its Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to probe the 3 police officials.

In a statement on Tuesday, Año issued a warning to other cops: "I want the other regions to know of this scam so that they do not fall prey to a similar scheme. Let this serve as a warning to them that the DILG-PNP will not tolerate any wrong doing among our ranks." – Rappler.com