Police say the Ceres Bus Liner driver lost control of the bus when he was maneuvering the curved portion of the road in Barangay Igmayaan, Salvador Benedicto town

Published 2:45 PM, March 26, 2019

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Four passengers were killed while 8 others were injured after a bus fell off the ravine at Barangay Igmayaan in Salvador Benedicto town on Monday night, March 25.

Killed on the spot were Ireen Flores, Jason Manaba, Rainera Leonida, and her son Christian Jude.

Among the injured were Ceres Bus Liner driver Jasser Rasonable and conductor Mark Rio Voka.

Chief Inspector Jerald Muya, chief of Salvador Benedicto Police Station, said the driver lost control of the bus when he was maneuvering the curved portion of the road.

The bus, which was on its way to Bacolod City from San Carlos City, bumped the concrete barrier then fell off the ravine.

The other victims were rushed to a hospital. Police were still investigating the incident.

In 2015, two buses of Ceres Bus collided in Enrique B. Magalona town in Negros Occidental, killing 4 people. – Rappler.com