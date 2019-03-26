(3rd UPDATE) The slain cop is identified as Senior Master Sergeant Solomon Cugay

Published 5:08 PM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – A policeman was shot dead along EDSA on Tuesday afternoon, March 26, San Juan Police chief Colonel Ariel Fulo confirmed to Rappler.

Fulo said in a phone interview that the shooting happened at around 3:30 pm, when a suspect shot a motorcycle-riding cop, identified as Senior Master Sergeant Solomon Cugay, on the southbound lane of EDSA Connecticut.

Colonel Florendo Quibuden, Eastern Police District (EPD) deputy director for administration, said motorcycle-riding gunmen shot Cugay who was in uniform when the incident happened.

The cop was shot multiple times in the body.

In a text message to reporters, Police Brigadier General Christopher Tambungan said cops recovered 7 bullet cases in the crime scene.

Fulo said Cugay was last assigned at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), based on his recovered ID.

Fulo promised to probe the killing, saying that he is already preparing to form a special investigation task group or a team that would work round the clock just on the EDSA shooting.

This marks the 2nd killing along EDSA in 5 weeks. On February 17, businessman Jose Luis Yulo and his driver Allan Santos were killed by motorcycle-riding suspects as they were also travelling southbound inside a van. – Rappler.com