PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde clarifies that the police will not conduct a full-on probe but just 'information gathering' on the former presidential aide in relation to the allegations of dismissed anti-drug cop Eduardo Acierto

Published 12:04 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Despite clearing Michael Yang of drug links, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Wednesday, March 27, that it was still "gathering information" on the former presidential adviser.

In an ambush interview in Camp Crame, PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde said in response to questions, "Normally, 'pag mga ganyan, our intel operatives talagang mag-aano, and the DI will be involved (Normally, when something like this happens, our intel operatives really move, and the Directorate for Intelligence will be involved)."

Albayalde clarified that it was not a full-on "probe" but more of "information gathering" on Yang in relation to the allegations against him. (READ: Ex-cop Acierto speaks out: Duterte, PNP ignored intel on Michael Yang's drug links)

Such information may provide basis to mount a criminal investigation, depending on the kind of information gathered.

The top cop made the statement a day after the PNP announced it had cleared Yang of drug links for now, based on Malacañang's statement clearing Yang.

Dismissed veteran anti-drug cop Eduardo Acierto had accused Yang of having drug links and claimed that he passed the information to Malacañang, but was supposedly ignored by police and Palace officials.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Director General Aaron Aquino confirmed to Rappler that he passed the information to Malacañang and Malacañang conducted an investigation of their own on Yang, which eventually cleared him.

Albayalde earlier slammed Acierto as no longer credible after he was linked to illegal drugs himself. But he said on Wednesday that they will still "verify" the intel operations Acierto and his teammates had started. – Rappler.com