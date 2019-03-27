(UPDATED) All 122 passengers and crew members are safe after firefighters immediately responded to the scene

Published 1:35 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A Philippine Air Force (PAF) plane caught fire at takeoff from the Clark Air Base in Pampanga on Wednesday morning, March 27. All 122 passengers and crew were safe.

According to PAF spokesman Major Aristides Galang, a C130 plane carrying National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP) students bound for Palawan took off at around 7:10 am and immediately caught fire at its "holding point" on the left side.

The plane was able to stop and firefighters immediately responded. The flames were declared put out at 7:36 am.

"Wala namang nasaktan ni isa sa mga passengers natin (No one was hurt, not even one)," Galang said in a phone interview.

There were 115 passengers, mostly NDCP students, and 7 crew members aboard. Galang said the students were off to Palawan for an activity under their Master in National Security Administration program.

The military is now investigating how the fire broke out.

Galang said the incident will not lead to the grounding of all C130 planes of the military. – Rappler.com

Editor's Note: An earlier verision of this story stated that it was a Philippine Army plane. This has been corrected to Philippine Air Force.