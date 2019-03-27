A governor and 50 mayors face administrative complaints for failing to organize for neglecting to maintain their anti-drug abuse councils, says DILG Assistant Secretary Ricojudge Echiverri

Published 3:22 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday, March 27, filed administrative complaints against a governor and 50 more mayors for failing to organize or neglecting the activation of their anti-drug abuse councils (ADACs).

DILG Assistant Secretary Ricojudge Echiverri, who confirmed this to Rappler, led the filing of complaints of dereliction of duty for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The lone governor facing a complaint is Tawi-Tawi Governor Rashidin Matba.

The mayors of the following localities are facing complaints for failing to activate their ADACs:

Lacub, Abra Burdeos, Quezon San Narciso, Quezon Sariaya, Quezon Lopez, Quezon Perez, Quezon Rizal, Palawan Kalayaan, Palawan Taytay, Palawan Quezon, Palawan Tagkawayan, Quezon City of Toledo, Cebu San Francisco, Cebu Irosin, Sorsogon Santa Magdalena, Sorsogon Magallanes , Sorsogon Langiden, Abra Lagangilang, Abra San Isidro, Northern Samar Las Navas, Northern Samar City of Borongan, Eastern Samar Malabang, Lanao del Sur Kapai, Lanao del Sur Manabo, Abra Pidigan, Abra Licuan-Baay. Abra Tagaloan II, Lanao del Sur Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur Marogong, Lanao del Sur Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur Marantao, Lanao del Sur Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya Alfonso Castaneda, Nueva Vizcaya Santa Fe, Nueva Vizcaya Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya Dupax del Sur, Nueva Vizcaya

The mayors of the following towns, meanwhile, are facing complaints for "low functionality" of ADACs. This means the ADACs are activated but have not been functioning satisfactorily.

1. Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan

2. Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

3. Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao

4. Ampatuan, Maguindanao

5. Maguing, Lanao del Sur

6. Lasam, Cagayan

7. San Fernando, Cebu

8. Bay, Laguna

9. Camiling, Tarlac

Echiverri said that they only filed administrative complaints because criminal complaints were still being developed by law enforcement agencies like the Philippine Drug Enfrocement Agency or the Philippine National Police. – Rappler.com