DILG files complaints vs governor, 50 more mayors over anti-drug councils
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday, March 27, filed administrative complaints against a governor and 50 more mayors for failing to organize or neglecting the activation of their anti-drug abuse councils (ADACs).
DILG Assistant Secretary Ricojudge Echiverri, who confirmed this to Rappler, led the filing of complaints of dereliction of duty for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.
The lone governor facing a complaint is Tawi-Tawi Governor Rashidin Matba.
The mayors of the following localities are facing complaints for failing to activate their ADACs:
- Lacub, Abra
- Burdeos, Quezon
- San Narciso, Quezon
- Sariaya, Quezon
- Lopez, Quezon
- Perez, Quezon
- Rizal, Palawan
- Kalayaan, Palawan
- Taytay, Palawan
- Quezon, Palawan
- Tagkawayan, Quezon
- City of Toledo, Cebu
- San Francisco, Cebu
- Irosin, Sorsogon
- Santa Magdalena, Sorsogon
- Magallanes , Sorsogon
- Langiden, Abra
- Lagangilang, Abra
- San Isidro, Northern Samar
- Las Navas, Northern Samar
- City of Borongan, Eastern Samar
- Malabang, Lanao del Sur
- Kapai, Lanao del Sur
- Manabo, Abra
- Pidigan, Abra
- Licuan-Baay. Abra
- Tagaloan II, Lanao del Sur
- Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur
- Marogong, Lanao del Sur
- Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur
- Marantao, Lanao del Sur
- Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya
- Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya
- Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya
- Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya
- Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya
- Alfonso Castaneda, Nueva Vizcaya
- Santa Fe, Nueva Vizcaya
- Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya
- Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya
- Dupax del Sur, Nueva Vizcaya
The mayors of the following towns, meanwhile, are facing complaints for "low functionality" of ADACs. This means the ADACs are activated but have not been functioning satisfactorily.
1. Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan
2. Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat
3. Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao
4. Ampatuan, Maguindanao
5. Maguing, Lanao del Sur
6. Lasam, Cagayan
7. San Fernando, Cebu
8. Bay, Laguna
9. Camiling, Tarlac
Echiverri said that they only filed administrative complaints because criminal complaints were still being developed by law enforcement agencies like the Philippine Drug Enfrocement Agency or the Philippine National Police. – Rappler.com