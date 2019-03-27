Metro Manila Eastern Police District chief Christopher Tambungan endorses the use of two bigger plates for motorcycles

Published 3:58 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Police are endorsing the use by motorcycles of bigger and two plates (doble plaka) after the EDSA-Connecticut shooting which left a Metro Manila-assigned cop dead.

Speaking in a press briefing on Wednesday, March 27, Metro Manila Eastern Police District (EPD) chief Brigadier General Christopher Tambungan said the implementation of the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act is a "good recommendation."

"'Yun ang maganda eh, 'yun ang maganda, tungkol sa doble plaka, pati 'yung malaki (That is good, having two bigger plates)," Tambungan told reporters after being asked for policy recommendations after the shooting, the second along EDSA in 5 weeks.

This is because cops currently struggle to track down criminals using motorcycles because they have only one license plate which is attached to the back of the bike.

In the case of the EDSA-Connecticut shooting, cops still have no telling leads as to who or how many the suspects are. They just know that a motorcycle was used to approach and kill Police Senior Master Sergeant Solomon Cugay then escaped.

Tambungan noted, however, that even with the law, the ball is now in the court of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the production and distribution of the plates.

"Marami rin kasi ang motorsiklong walang plaka, hindi ibig sabihin [kasalanan nila]...Walang plaka kasi wala pang binibigay ang LTO (There are so many motorcycles without plates. It doesn't mean it's their fault. They don't have it because the LTO hasn't given it to them)," Tambungan said.

The "doble plaka" provision of the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act has been criticized by motorcycle riders, as they said it would be dangerous to attach two huge plates for all motorcycle sizes.

Police chief General Oscar Albayalde, a rider himself, earlier urged the public to first give it a try before criticizing the proposal. – Rappler.com