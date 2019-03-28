In his birthday greeting, President Rodrigo Duterte's eldest son thanks his father for spending time with his family despite his packed schedule

Published 9:52 AM, March 28, 2019

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte urged his father "to take some rest sometime" as President Rodrigo Duterte celebrated his 74th birthday on Thursday, March 28.

In his birthday message to the President posted on Facebook, Paolo said in Bisaya that he was thankful because their father still managed to spend time with the family despite his packed schedule.

“Even if you don't have enough sleep but you always find time for us. Thank you, Pa,” he said in Bisaya.

Paolo said his father should also take a break from work and assured him that he and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte would take care of his critics.

“Don't mind people who are pretending to be intelligent. Inday Sara Zimmerman Duterte will take charge of them,” he said.

As for what he called “mad dogs,” Paolo said he would take care of them.

“I wish you good health at all times so you could continue serving the people. We love you Pa,” he added.

Sources said the President was home in this city, and would most likely celebrate his birthday in private, as he had done last year. (LOOK: Duterte gets visit from grandkids on 73rd birthday)

Another source said the Chief Executive might also decide to visit children suffering from cancer or wards at the Co Su Gian Home for the Aged here as he had done in his past birthdays.

On Friday, March 29, the President will visit Cotabato City for the inauguration of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). – Rappler.com