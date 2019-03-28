Incumbent Mayor Oscar Malapitan says women should have the freedom to wear what they want when in Caloocan

Published 11:24 AM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Oscar Malapitan on Wednesday, March 27, said he would push for the repeal of the ordinance prohibiting women from wearing shorts in public in in Caloocan City.

He said that women should be allowed to wear whatever they want.

Malapitan made the promise on the eve of the campaigning of local officials for the coming May elections.

He is running against 4 independents and a lesser-known candidate. These are: Ronnie Malunes of Labor Party Philippines and independent bets Rufino Bayon-on, Edgardo Sevilla, Maximo Torrelino, and Emil Trinidad.

"For me, I really want the ordinance to be repealed as I stand for equal rights to freedom and I believe that all women should be respected no matter what they wear,” Caloocan's incumbent mayor said in a statement.

Malapitan said he has already told councilors to discuss and update the City Ordinance 0439.

It was during the administration of former Caloocan mayor Enrico Echiverri when the ordinance was passed.

Under this ordinance, first-time offenders will just be reprimanded.

A second offense will correspond a fine of P500. Meanwhile, third-time offenders will be fined P1,000 and imprisoment not more than two days. – Rappler.com