Published 3:30 PM, March 28, 2019

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – Communist rebels launched a pre-dawn raid on the Victoria municipal police station in Northern Samar on Thursday, March 28, in time for the 50th anniversary of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Police said 3 rebels were killed, and 3 others captured – two men and a woman who were not identified. At least 3 cops were hurt in the attack.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Tayaban, Northern Samar police Community Relations Office chief, said the rebels used two 6-wheeler trucks in storming the police station at around 3:40 am on Thursday.

The rebels opened fire on the cops on duty, sparking a shootout. The rebels later withdrew, using one of the trucks to flee, Tayaban said.

The injured policemen were identified as Senior Master Sergeant Arturo Gordo, Master Sergeant Arnold Cabacang, and Staff Sergeant Raul Francisco.

Meanwhile, Army Captain Reynaldo Aragones said 4 civilians were hurt at a checkpoint set up by the NPA near the vicinity of the Victoria police station.

Aragones said the passengers were fired upon by NPA manning the checkpoint when they refused to stop their vehicle.

The victims, who were immediately brought to Allen District Hospital, were identified as Mariquel Sanchez, 52; Samuel Elustre, 52; Welta Tejero, 74, and a 17-year-old girl.

The military and Northern Samar Police are in hot pursuit of the rebels.

Last year, rebels stormed the Lapinig town police station, also in Northern Samar. – Rappler.com