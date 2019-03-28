Renante Gamara and retired priest Arturo Joseph Balagat are cleared of violating the election rule that bans bringing guns outside the home

Published 4:09 PM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant Renante Gamara for alleged illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Police arrested Gamara and retired priest Arturo Joseph Balagat in Imus City, Cavite, on March 20 by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Authorities seized two hand grenades and a pistol. The police said they also found several electronic devices and documents containing "subversive information."

The DOJ Task Force on Special Cases said there is probable cause to charge Gamara for violation of Section 28 of Republic Act 10591 or the Unlawful Possession of Firearms, and Section 3 of Presidential Decree No.1866 for the explosives.

“The result of the firearms verification from PNP-FEO (Philippine National Police-Firearms and Explosives Office) confirmed that respondent Gamara, is not a licensed/registered firearm holder nor is he authorized to possess firearms of any kind/calibre as well as ammunitions,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ dismissed complaints of violating an election rule not to bring firearms outside of the home during campaign season. The DOJ said the “firearms and ammunitions were not seized in a public place but inside the room of respondent Gamara.”

Balagat was also cleared of an election offense.

“What is clear is that he cannot be said to have been in possession of the seized firearm, ammunitions and explosives whether in actual or constructive capacity,” the prosecution stated. – Rappler.com