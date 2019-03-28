The provincial council also approves the use of P15 million for programs that will help mitigate the impact of the dry spell

Published 7:59 AM, March 29, 2019

BASILAN, Philippines – The province of Basilan has been placed under a state of calamity due to the drought affecting 2,610.89 hectares of agriculture land, Governor Jim Salliman said on Thursday, March 28.

Salliman said the sangguniang panlalawigan approved on Thursday the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to place the province under a state of calamity.

The provincial council also approved the use of P15 million for programs that will help mitigate the impact of the dry spell, especially on farmers.

The governor said the 11 municipalities in the province have experienced the adverse effects of El Niño. – Rappler.com