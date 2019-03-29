The Metro Cebu Water District implements water rationing in 16 areas in Cebu City

Published 9:27 AM, March 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Buhisan Dam, one of two dams providing water for thousands of households in Metro Cebu, has already dried up, according to a spokesperson for the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD).

“The Buhisan Dam had a zero production due to the effect of the El Niño phenomenon,” Charmaine Rodriguez Kara said in a text message to Rappler on Friday, March 29.



While the Jaclupan Dam in Talisay City still has water, it is only supplying 19,000 cubic meters of water. According to the MCWD, that is far below the dam's normal output of 33,000 cubic meters per day.

The entire province of Cebu is currently under a state of calamity due to the dry spell brought by El Niño.

El Niño is a meteorological phenomenon characterized by an extended dry season and warmer temperatures.

According to the MCWD spokeswoman, the following areas are undergoing rationing due to Buhisan’s water shortage:



Parts of Banawa

Horseshoe Drive

Capitol Site

Oprra

Ipil-Ipil

Kamputhaw

Clavano

Sambag 1

Sambag 2

F. Ramos

B. Rodriguez

Juana Osmeña Street

Pier Area

North Reclamation Area

MJ Cuenco Ave

M. Velez

“MCWD had already implemented water rationing in these areas beginning in the last week of February,” Kara said.

MCWD previously said they were also looking for alternative sources of water like deep wells to address its low supply.

The Cebu provincial government said on Monday, when it declared a state of emergency, that damage to agriculture and fisheries had reached an estimated P100 million.

Cebu was also hit by El Niño during the election cycle in 2016, causing at least P186 million in damage. – Rappler.com