The Department of Public Works and Highways issues the advisory in anticipation of the influx of tourists to the summer capital

Published 9:52 AM, March 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kennon Road will be open to two-way traffic for light vehicles during weekends until Holy Week, the Department of Public Works and Highways in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DPWH-CAR) announced in an advisory.

Apparently anticipating the influx of tourists this summer season, DPWH-CAR said Kennon Road will be open from 6 pm on Fridays until 6 am on Mondays until Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday, April 14.

Only light vehicles weighing 5 tons and below will be allowed to pass through.

DPWH officials said the scheme will last until Holy Week, but the period would also depend on the advise of Task Force Kennon Road or the Office of Civil Defense-CAR.

Kennon Road had been closed to traffic since June 2018, after a series of landslides hit Northern Luzon, but was opened from time to time, in consideration of major events in Baguio attended by non-residents. These events include the Philippine Military Academy homecoming, and the grand parades of the Panagbenga Flower Festival. – Rappler.com