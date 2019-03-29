Local authorities assure tourists that tight security measures will be implemented in the island and mainland Malay to ensure their safety

Published 10:35 AM, March 29, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – The Malay Municipal Tourism Office (MMTO) is expecting over 50,000 tourists to flock to Boracay Island for the observance of Holy Week this year.

Chief Tourism Operations Officer Felix Delos Santos Jr said tourist arrivals were likely to hit 50,917 during Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday, April 14.

As of March 20, the inter-agency task force has accredited 326 accommodation establishments with 11,943 rooms.

Local authorities assured the public that tight security measures will be implemented in Boracay Island and mainland Malay during the Lenten season and throughout the summer to ensure the safety of travelers.

Police presence will be intensified in the beaches, and in the Caticlan and Cagban ports and other areas of convergence.

Foot and mobile patrols, the establishment of police assistance desks, and increased deployment of personnel in Boracay are part of the security plan, authorities said.

During Holy Week 2018, there were 50,113 visitors in Boracay – lower than the 54,887 who went to the island in the same period in 2017.

China and South Korea were the island’s top sources of tourists abroad market for the first two months of 2019, 80% share to the total foreign visitors to the island during that period. – Rappler.com