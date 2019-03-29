Media and various groups describe the string of cases and complaints against Maria Ressa and Rappler as selective justice at work

Published 2:13 PM, March 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines– Journalists and other groups slammed the Duterte administration for ‘judicial harassment’ after the arrest of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa over an Anti-Dummy Law charge on Friday, March 29. (Rappler on latest case: Pattern of harassment has not stopped)

Pasig police officers served the arrest warrant immediately after Ressa deplaned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

There are now 11 complaints and cases filed against Maria Ressa and Rappler. (LIST: Cases vs Maria Resa, Rappler directors, staff since 2018)

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) pointed out the suspicious timing of the case to “make sure Maria would be welcomed home by an arresting team as soon as she stepped off her flight from abroad.”

“This intolerant and vindictive government's ham-fisted efforts to humiliate Rappler and its officers and personnel have succeeded only in humiliating itself in the eyes of the world and everyone who values freedom and democracy,” they said.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) described the string of cases and complaints as judicial harassment.

“The judicial harassment of Rappler by various government agencies is bordering on the absurd...In all, the website and its journalists are currently the targets of proceedings in at least 11 cases, each as spurious as the other,” said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk.

“Against the government’s manipulation of the judicial system with the aim of silencing troublesome media outlets, Rappler stands as pillar of democracy to be defended at all cost,” he added.

Akbayan Partylist asserted that the cases and complaints show that the law is being weaponized for selective justice.

“The government’s diligence in filing a string of cases against Maria and Rappler clears any doubt that selective justice is hard at work,” said Akbayan Partylist spokesperson Gio Tingson in a statement.

Journalists, groups and netizens alike called on all to hold the line and defend press freedom in light of recent attacks on the press.

Below are other statements of support from various groups and journalists:

Let's Organize for Democracy and Integrity

Akbayan Youth

Akbayan Youth condemns the Duterte administration's continued suppression of the press, after Rappler CEO Maria Ressa was arrested upon her return to Manila.

"If President Duterte can attack large media organizations like Rappler, what is stopping him from targetting student publications and community media next?" Akbayan Youth spokesperson Cassie Deluria said.

"This chilling normalization of attacks on the press suggests there is a shrinking space for young people to exercise their freedom of expression online and offline. We will not be silenced."

Human Rights Watch Philippines

The group says: Police "today served an arrest warrant against Maria Ressa, effectively arresting her -- again. The charge is for alleged violation of the Philippines’s anti-dummy law. Earlier this week, members of the board of directors of Rappler named in the complaint posted their respective bail."

"This case against Ressa and members of her board is unprecedented and speaks volumes of the Duterte administration’s determination to shut the website down for its credible and consistent reporting on the government, particularly the “drug war” and the extrajudicial killings of drug suspects and civilians. The administration has shown a relentlessness in its persecution of government critics unseen since the time of the Marcos dictatorship. The charges against Rappler and its people should be dropped."

College Editors Guild of the Philippines

KARAPATAN Alliance for the Advancement of People’s Rights

