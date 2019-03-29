Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo insists Rappler CEO Maria Ressa's rights have not been violated, even as journalists and groups decry her arrests as attacks on independent journalism

Published 2:33 PM, March 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Friday, March 29, repeated its line that the Duterte administration's legal cases against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa are not attacks on press freedom, hours after she was arrested for the second time in over month.

"She is complaining again that she is being arrested. All are equal before the law. She wants to be treated differently. That cannot be done.... She cannot be complaining that this is a violation of press freedom," Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a Palace news briefing.

The spokesman pointed to the use of an arrest warrant against Ressa "proves" the government was observing all proper processes in the progress of its cases against Rappler.

"All warrants of arrest issued by competent courts are to be served the way it was served to her this morning. Warrants of arrest are not issued unless the courts determine there is probable cause which means due process has been observed," he said.

While Panelo claims Ressa "wants to be treated differently," the number of cases against her are unprecedented for a journalist in the Philippines.

Cases

This is the 7th active court case against Ressa, and the 11th case overall against Rappler, its directors, and staff since January 2018, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) attempted to shut the company down.

Ressa was arrested early Friday morning, upon deplaning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, for alleged violation of the Anti-Dummy Law. This means she is being accused of standing in or being a dummy for another person or entity to allow them to circumvent Philippine laws.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed the complaint against Ressa and 5 other Rappler 2016 board members which led to the arrest. The NBI claimed Ressa violated the Anti-Dummy Law when Rappler issued Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) to foreign investor Omidyar Network.

Ressa was released Friday afternoon after posting a P90,000-bail. The Rappler board members had posted bail two days earlier; Ressa was abroad when the charges were filed on March 27.

Not a dummy

However, Rappler denies Ressa was fronting for any foreigner, emphasizing that Rappler has always been 100%-Filipino-owned.

PDRs are legal financial instruments used by other media outlets in the Philippines. But the SEC interpreted one of the clauses in the Omidyar Network PDR as a form of foreign control, leading it to order the revocation of Rappler's license. Rappler counters this interpretation.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeals has asked the SEC to review its decision to revoke Rappler's license, given Omidyar's donation of its shares to Rappler's Filipino managers.

In its two rulings on the case in July 2018 and February 2019, the CA said the SEC had basis to question the PDR clause but also stressed that Rappler should have been given time to address it.

After her arrest, journalists and other groups decried it as "judicial harassment." Netizens expressed support for Ressa, making the hashtag #DefendPressFreedom trend on Twitter. – Rappler.com