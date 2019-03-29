Cops arrest a woman selling a kilogram of shabu during a buy-bust operation in her home in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City

Published 5:24 PM, March 29, 2019

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – A combined team of the city police's intelligence and drug enforcement units arrested Thursday, March 28, a woman for selling methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Balibago here.

The cops apprehended the suspect, Mary Anne Dedic, 35, as she tried to sell a kilogram of shabu to an undercover operative in her residence at Santa Maria Village 2 in Barangay Balibago just before noon Thursday.

In a press statement, Police Colonel Narvin Mangune, acting city police director, said the confiscated illegal drugs had a street value of P4.8 million.

Mangune said, the arresting team also seized from the suspect’s shoulder bag two medium-sized sachets of white crystalline substance, which they suspect of also being shabu, and a digital weighing scale.

He also said that the operation was coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. The inventory of the seized suspected illegal drugs were done in the presence of barangay officials, a newsman, and a representative of the Department of Justice.

Last March 21, a kilogram of shabu was also found inside an abandoned car in Bustos, Bulacan.

A report from the Philippine News Agency said police discovered the illegal drugs after a concerned citizen had informed them about the unattended black car parked along the bypass road in Barangay Camachilian of the said town.

When policemen arrived to check the car, they found a green plastic container with Chinese markings. When they opened the contained, they found suspected shabu inside. – Rappler.com