Published 6:34 PM, March 29, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – A local police officer was killed and another was wounded in an encounter with the New People’s Army at dawn Friday, March 29, at Mt Kapuwaw, Bagnen Proper in Bauko, Mt Province.

Patrolman Wilfredo Padawil, who hailed from the town of Sagada, also in Mt Province, died while being treated at the Luis Hora Memorial Hospital in Bauko.

Police Corporal Erpeel Lacniten was injured and is still in the said hospital.

The encounter occurred as Philippine National Police chief Director Oscar Albayalde was in nearby Camp Dangwa in La Trinidad, Benguet, for a command conference.

According to Police Major Bernard Wong, the 152nd Company of the Regional Mobile Force had a 15-minute firefight with the NPA guerrillas. – Rappler.com