Twice lucky, Ilocos Norte Councilor Jovencio Pascua blames politics for the attempts on his life

Published 6:51 PM, March 29, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – In November 2018, Jovencio Pascua, a councilor of Solsona town in Ilocos Norte, was about to board his motorcycle near his home in Manalpac village when an assailant riding in tandem approached and shot him.

Luckily for Pascua, the assailant missed, and he was able to call for help.

Last Monday, March 25, Pascua was just about to get out of his car in Manalpac when assailants riding in tandem on a motorcycle came in front and repeatedly shot him.

His driver, Sydney Viloria, immediately reversed the car and slammed the wall of a house, alerting the neighbors. Pascua also said he immediately wore his bulletproof vest.

Pascua and Viloria were unhurt in the incident.

The police found 11 spent slugs of a caliber 5.56 revolver in the area. Forty unspent bullets were also recovered.

Pascua said he has not received a death threat even after the November incident. – Rappler.com