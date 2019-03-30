None of the owners of the surrendered guns and explosives are arrested nor charged

Published 4:28 PM, March 30, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – A week-long door-to-door campaign against loose firearms and explosives resulted in the surrender of 21 firearms and 8 pieces of grenade in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted "Oplan Katok" (Knock) in cooperation with the city police, highway patrol unit, and the local government from March 22 to 28.

The surrendered unlicensed firearms include a 12-gauge shotgun, a homemade shotgun, two .22 caliber rifles, and two .38 caliber revolvers.

Seized firearms with expired license include a .40 caliber pistol, two shotguns, 3 9mm caliber pistols, 4 .45 caliber pistol, and 5 .38 caliber revolvers.

Meanwhile, explosives surrendered to authorities include a M203 grenade launcher, 3 fragmentation grenades, 4 pieces of rifle grenade.

Oplan Katok aims to prevent loose and unlicensed firearms from being used in illegal and election-related activities.

None of the owners of the surrendered guns and explosives were arrested nor charged.

Tarlac shoot-out

Meanwhile in Tarlac, CIDG and local policemen recovered two loose firearms from suspects killed in an alleged shootout in Bamban town on Tuesday, March 26.

A search warrant issued by Judge Antonio Pangan of the Capas-Bamban-Concepcion Municipal Circuit Trial Court was being served to Rey Enero for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Central Luzon CIDG said that when Enero and an unidentified companion saw the policemen, they allegedly "ran towards the backdoor and separately tried to escape."

Authorities said both men allegedly fired at the policemen, who shot back and killed them in the process.

Village officials helped search Enero's residence and found a bullet proof vest, a CIDG bull cap, a rifle grenade, and 10 pieces of live ammunition for a 5.56 caliber rifle, CIDG said.

The police added they found a .38 caliber revolver with live ammunition near Enero's body and 3 plastic sachets of suspected shabu from his pocket. (READ: Central Luzon: New killing fields in Duterte's drug war)

The unidentified male companion carried a loaded .38 caliber revolver, the police said. – Rappler.com