Households, business establishments, and public places switch off their lights for an hour to participate in the global event

Published 12:22 AM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For an hour on Saturday night, March 30, the Philippines joined the rest of the world in observing "Earth Hour" to put the spotlight on protecting the environment.

In a statement ahead of the observance of Earth Hour held on Saturday from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, World Wildlife Fund-Philippines said WWF’s Earth Hour 2019 provided an “amazing opportunity for everyone to #Connect2Earth and declare #AyokoNgPlastik as a way to start changing the planet for the better.”

“As one nation, we can join millions around the world to switch off the lights and shed a light on the issue of single-use plastics and why we need to address it to help reverse nature loss. Nature matters and so do our voices,” WWF-Philippines said.

Earth Hour began in 2007 as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney. Today, it is observed in over 7,000 cities and more than 170 countries and territories. (READ: Lights out in Sydney for Earth Hour conversation campaign)

Here are some photos of Earth Hour in the Philippines.

– Rappler.com