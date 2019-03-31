Senate blue ribbon committee chairman Richard Gordon adds there is no need to invite Eduardo Acierto to another Senate hearing 'unless there is new evidence' against Michael Yang

Published 6:00 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Richard Gordon urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to arrest former anti-drug cop Eduardo Acierto.

Acierto recently accused former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang of having links to illegal drugs. (READ: Who is Eduardo Acierto: Criminal cop or whistleblower?)

In a DZBB radio interview on Sunday, March 31, Gordon said Acierto has been the subject of an arrest order since late last year. In November 2018, Gordon cited Acierto and 3 others in contempt after they failed to appear in Senate blue ribbon committee hearings on the P11-billion shabu shipment found in Cavite.

The senator, who is the blue ribbon committee chairman, also blasted Acierto for not offering evidence to further back up his claims, and for supposedly seeking "publicity" and "sympathy" over the issue.

Gordon added that there is no need to invite Acierto to another Senate hearing "unless there is new evidence."

Detained opposition senator Leila de Lima has filed a resolution calling for a probe into Yang, in light of Acierto's accusations.

"Magsasalita siya, wala namang ebidensya. Huwag nang ipilit sa akin. Hulihin 'nyo na iyan. General [Oscar] Albayalde, General [Aaron] Aquino, hulihin 'nyo na iyan," said Gordon, referring to the chiefs of the PNP and the PDEA.

(He spoke up, but didn't present further evidence. Don't try to convince me. Arrest him. General Albayalde, General Aquino, arrest him.)

He also wondered, "Sino'ng gumagamit sa kanya at sino'ng nagpapagamit sa kanya?" (Who is using Acierto, and who are letting themselves be used by him?)

Acierto is also accused of "masterminding" the P11-billion shabu shipment, plus the P2.4-billion shipment of shabu intercepted at the Manila International Container Port in August 2018. – Michael Bueza, with reports from Camille Elemia/Rappler.com