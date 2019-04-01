A week ago, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo had said the Philippines had no say in the loan agreements with China as it is merely a borrower

Published 7:20 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo and Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua agreed that the Philippines was on "equal footing" with China when the two countries finalized loan agreements for infrastructure projects.

These deals, which have become the subject of controversy in recent weeks due to provisions on sovereign immunity waivers, were among the topics the two discussed during their meeting on Monday, April 1, at the New Executive Building in Malacañang. The meeting lasted around 50 minutes.

"Both officials share a similar view that the terms of the agreements were competently and fully negotiated by both parties on equal footing," said a statement issued by Panelo's office.

But just last week, Panelo had said in a press briefing that the Philippine government had no say in loan agreements with China as the Philippines was merely a borrower and Beijing, as lender, called the shots.

"Eh wala ka namang – do you have any say when you're borrowing money? O sasabihin nila, 'Eh di 'wag na lang. 'Wag na lang kaming magpahiram sa inyo,'" Panelo had said last March 25.

(You don't have – Do you have any say when you're borrowing money? They'll just say, "Never mind, we won't lend you money.")

This drew criticism from former president Benigno Aquino III, who said the Philippines always a choice who to borrow funds from.

Panelo's remarks had come at a time when the Duterte administration was being questioned over Chinese loan deals for the Kaliwa Dam and Chico River irrigation projects when other financial options were available. (READ: What happens if the Philippines can't pay off loans from China?)

West Philippine Sea

The press release did not say if Panelo made good on his promise to "politely ask" China to stop deploying vessels near Pag-asa Island.

All it said was that Zhao and Panelo "give importance" to bilateral talks between their governments.

These talks, said Malacañang, would be the proper avenue to "address possible issues in the West Philippine Sea and to resolve any conflict or misunderstanding that may arise therefrom."

'Humanitarian needs' of Chinese workers

The influx of Chinese workers in the Philippines was also a topic discussed during the meeting.

Zhao said the Chinese government does not condone the illegal entry or employment of its citizens in the country.

But he called on Philippine law enforcers to deal with Chinese workers "professionally" and consider their "humanitarian needs."

"We would also call on the law enforcement agencies here to deal with this issue professionally. You have to take into consideration the humanitarian needs of those Chinese nationals as we are doing exactly when it comes to Filipinos working illegally in China," Zhao told reporters before the meeting.

Zhao and Panelo shared views on the complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping filed by former ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales and former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario before the International Criminal Court. The two accused Xi of "impunity" in the South China Sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier said his administration had nothing to do with the complaint. – Rappler.com